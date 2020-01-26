TV show ni Angelina panlaban sa fake news

Magpo-produce si Angelina ­Jolie ng isang TV show kunsaan ­magtuturo ng mga bata kung paano malaman ang fake news stories.

Nakipag-team up si Angelina with BBC to create “BBC My World”, a show that will “explain the ­stories behind news and offer facts and information to help kids over the age of 13 make up their own minds on pressing ­international issues.”

Ginawa raw ito ng aktres para na rin sa kanyang mga anak at sa iba pang kabataan.

“As a parent I am happy to be able to give my support to a program that aims to help children learn more about the lives of other young people around the world, and connect to them to each other.

“I hope it will help children find the ­information and tools they need to make a difference on the ­issues that matter to them, drawing on the BBC World Service’s ­network of thousands of journalists and ­multiple language services around the world,” sey ni ­Angelina. (Ruel Mendoza)