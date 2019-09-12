‘Turtiyuron lang ko!’ Sison dili mopauli sa nasud

Giingong dili mopauli sa Pilipinas ug mapahulog si Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founder Jose Maria Sison sa “patibong” ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte.

Adunay uban nga miingon nga mopauli na siya aron mapasaka ang kasong gisang-at batok kaniya.

“No, that’s foolish for me to enter the trap of Duterte,” matud ni Sison.

“I don’t think I will get any fair trial in the Philippines. I will be subjected to torture, physical and psychological,” dugang pa niini..

Gibutyag kini ni Sison sa interview sa ANC karong adkawa Miyerkoles, Septembre 11.

Sa pagkakaron moabot nasa tulo ka dekada nga naka-self-exile si Joma sa the Netherlands kauban ang asawa niining si Julie de Lima.

Gipasakaan sa usa ka korte sa Manila niadtong milabay nga semana si Sison, lakip ang 37 pang uban, alang sa “Inopacan Massacre”.

Tungod niini nangayo ug tabang ang Philippine National Police sa International Criminal Police Organization aron masikop si Sison.

Matud Sison, misalig siya nga dili siya ma-deport sa Pilipinas man o sa uban pang nasud tungod kay protektado siya sa United Nations’ Refugee Convention and the European Convention on Human Rights.

“No international authority can override the fact that I am in the Netherlands and within the jurisdiction of the Netherlands,” matud ni Joma.

“There’s no way I can be extradited. I enjoy absolute protection from being deported from the Netherlands whether it is to the Philippines or a third country,” dugang pa niya. (jess campos)