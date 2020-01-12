Turistang Chinese 1 buwan na lang sa ‘Pinas — DOJ

MAGHIHIGPIT ang Department of Justice (DOJ) sa mga turistang Chinese na nag-a-apply ng visa pagdating sa bansa.

Ayon kay Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete, ipatutupad ang mga bagong patakaran matapos ang publikasyon.

“The new amendment makes it restrictive in a sense that if you’re coming in as a tourist, you’re now required to be able to get a visa upon arrival to provide tickets to go out of the Philippines, to make sure none will be overstaying,” ayon kay Perete.

Sinabi pa ni Perete na nagsagawa ng amiyenda ang DOJ kung saan hindi na papayagan ang anumang ekstensiyon at ang maximum na visa ay hanggang 30 araw lamang.

Ikukunsidera umano na expired ang visa sa sandaling lumabas na ng bansa ang isang Chinese tourist.

Bukod pa sa dapat ay round trip ang kanilang mga trip ticket at dapat na magpakita ng pruweba sa plano ng kanilang pananatili sa bansa.

“And then they must have book accommodations for every stop in their itinerary. The tour operator must be of course accredited, and the tour operator must provide all the details where they will be staying, proof of accommodations,” ayon kay Perete.

Layunin umano ng ipatutupad na sistema na mapigilan ang pang aabuso sa ibinibigay na visa pagdating sa bansa. (Juliet de Loza Cudia)