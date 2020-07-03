Abante Online
Turismo sa Palawan unti-unting bubuksan

News
By Abante News Online
Pinag-aaralan nang ibalik ng gobyerno ang domestic tourism sa Palawan.

Ayon kay Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, nag-ulat ng P3.1 bilyong pagkalugi sa turismo dahil sa pandemic ang mga local executive sa El Nido, Coron at San Vicente.

Nasa 14,000 na empleyado rin sa nabanggit na lugar ang malubhang naapektuhan ng pandemic.

Kaya naman unti-unti na nilang bubuksan ang lokal na turismo sa Palawan.

“We want to restart tourism in Palawan but we want it slow but sure. Talks underway for limited domestic tourism and a ‘dry run’ in El Nido resorts, Coron and San Vicente open to restarting tourism but LGU will still consult w/ constituents first,” ani Puyat.

