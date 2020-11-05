Turismo papatok sa swab test price cap

Umaasa ang Department of Tourism (DOT) na ang price cap sa coronavirus disease (Covid-19) test kits ay magpapalakas sa kumpiyansa ng mga turista sa domestic na maglakbay sa muling binuksan na mga destinasyon sa buong Pilipinas.

“With a standard cost for RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) and antigen tests, a requirement for entry to destinations around the country and staycations within general community quarantine (GCQ) areas, the DOT anticipates an increase in domestic trips as the gradual resumption of tourism activities will bring about local economic revitalization,” ayon sa DOT.

Nilagdaan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte noong Miyerkoles ang Executive Order (EO) 118, na nagdidirekta sa Department of Health (DOH), sa koordinasyon sa Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), upang matiyak, ang kakayahang ma-access at kayang bayaran ang Covid-19 tests at test kits para sa lahat.

Ito’y matapos umapela si Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat na magpatupad ng mas mababang presyo ng RT-PCR at antigen tests upang mapahusay ang muling pagbuhay ng turismo sa pamamagitan ng abot kayang testing sa mga manlalakbay.

Idinagdag pa ni Puyat na ang paglagda sa EO 118 ay hudyat sa pangako ng gobyerno na buhayin at palakasin ang ekonomiya sa pamamagitan ng mabagal ngunit ligtas, at siguradong muling pagkabuhay ng domestic tourism.

Ang Covid-19 testing ay nasa P1,750 hanggang P2,000. (Mina Navarro)