Tungod sa virus: Kapin sa 2K ka Starbucks branch sa China gisirad-an

Aron limitahan ang pagkatap sa novel coronavirus (nCoV), nakahukom ang Starbucks nga sirad-an ang kapin sa 2,000 ka branch niini sa China.

Kaugalingong desisyon ug pagsunod sa mga otoridad ang motibasyon sa pagsirado sa mga shop sa Starbucks sa China, nga ika duhang labin dakung market sa kompanya.

“Our immediate focus is on two key priorities in China, First, caring for the health and well-being of our partners and customers in our stores. Second: playing a constructive role in supporting local health officials and government leaders as they work to contain the coronavirus,” matud ni CEO Kevin Johnson sa analysts sa usa ka earnings call niadtong Martes, Enero 28 (Eastern Time).

“Currently, we have closed more than half of our stores in China and continue to monitor and modify the operating hours of all of our stores in the market in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus,” dugang pa niini.

Karong hapit 4,300 ka branch ang Starbucks sa China as of 2019.

Gisirad-an usab ang pipila ka il branch sa maong nasud ang McDonald’s ug KFC, samtang giminusan ang working hours ang mga Apple branch didto.

Sa pagkakaron moabot sa 132 ang namatay samtang moabot sa 5,974 ang naigo sa nCoV sa China.