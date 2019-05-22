Tungod sa pagkapildi sa Otso Diretso, Pangilinan mi resign isip President sa LP

Gibuhian na ni opposition Senator Francis ‘Kiko’ Pangilinan ang pagka presidente sa dominanteng Liberal Party (LP).

Matud sa pahayag sa partido, nga biyaan na ni Pangilinan ang posisyon sugod sa June 30.

“As campaign manager for the Otso Diretso slate, I was unable to ensure our victory in the elections and I therefore assume full responsibility for the outcome and hold myself primarily accountable for this defeat and have tendered my resignation as president of the LP effective June 30, 2019,” matud ni Pangilinan.

Gigatag ni Pangilinan ang iyang resignation letter sa chairperson sa partido nga si Vice President Leni Robredo. ( jess campos)