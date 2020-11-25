Tungkulin ng PITC pinasisiyasat ni Lacson

Pinaiimbestigahan ni Senador Panfilo Lacson sa Senado kung may kahalintulad bang function o tungkulin ang Philippine International Trading Corporation (PITC) sa ibang ahensya ng gobyerno.

Ginawa ni Lacson ang pahayag sa gitna ng usapin ng tila napipigilan ng PITC ang pag-realign ng pondo para sa mahahalagang proyekto.

“The issue is this: If the agencies procure items via their own Bids and Awards Committees or the Department of Budget and Management’s Procurement Service, the funds that are not used can be converted into savings. The President, Senate President, House Speaker and Chief Justice are allowed by the Constitution to realign these to other items within their respective offices. But funds with the PITC become idle and are returned to the Treasury,” pahayag ni Lacson sa panayam sa ANC.

“So development is stunted in some ways because funds that should have been available are returned to the Treasury and cannot be realigned for other needs,” dagdag ni Lacson.

Ang PITC ay nilikha sa bisa ng Presidential Decree 252 in 1973. Sa pamamagitan ng PD 1071, napalawak ang mandato nito para maging “one of the drivers of Philippine trade worldwide.”

Inihalimbawa ni Lacson ang pagkakatengga sa ahensya ng P9.6 bilyon na pondo ng Armed Forces of the Philippines, kung saan, ang P400 milyon na para sa Army ay ibinalik na lamang sa National Treasury.

Sa interpelasyon ni Lacson kay Senador Franklin Drilon noong Martes, ipinunto ng una na kapag ang isang ahensya ay nabigong gugulin ang badyet na nakalaan para dito sa itinakdang panahon, nawawala na ang karapatan ng pamahalaan na gamitin ito oras na ito ay maideposito na sa PITC.

Sa ilalim ng batas, ayon kay Lacson, ang Presidente, Senate President, House Speaker ar Chief Justice at kahit na mga namumuno ng mga constitutional office ay awtorisadong mag-realign ng savings ng mga pinamumunuang ahensya.

“But if the appropriations allocated to a certain government agency (that) has already contracted PITC and deposited the money to that corporation, then instead of allowing the heads of agencies or departments, executive, legislative and judiciary, instead of giving them the opportunity to use those savings to augment the items, then it is totally lost because it’s already under the account of PITC,” ani Lacson.

“The PITC could be redundant since the creation of the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management, even as government agencies now have their own Bids and Awards Committees,” diin pa nito. (Dindo Matining)