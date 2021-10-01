Tuloy ang Progreso, Valenzuela! WES Gatchalian-Led Team Officially File COCs for 2022 Polls

Armed with the resolve to continue and further the progress made in Valenzuela City, incumbent 1st District Representative Congressman WES Gatchalian and his team troop the local Commission on Elections (COMELEC) office today, October 1, 2021, to officially file their Certificates of Candidacy (COCs) ahead of the 2022 National and Local Elections.

Team Tuloy ang Progreso, Valenzuela! which is composed of a mix of incumbent, returning and fresh personalities, is gunning for a repeat of their 16-0 run in 2019.

Sa layuning ipagpatuloy at isulong ang pag-unlad na nagawa na sa Lungsod ng Valenzuela, si incumbent 1 st District Representative Congressman WES Gatchalian kasama ang kaniyang ticket ay pumunta sa Commission on Elections (COMELEC) office ngayong araw, Oktubre 1, 2021, upang opisyal na isumite ang kanilang Certificates of Candidacy (COCs) para sa 2022 National and Local Elections.

Ang Team Tuloy ang Progreso, Valenzuela! na binubuo ng mga incumbent, dating nanungkulan at mga bagong personalidad, ay naglalayong pantayan ang panalong 16-0 ng red team noong eleksyon 2019.

Cong. WES Gatchalian officially files his Certificate of Candidacy at the local COMELEC Office in Valenzuela City for mayoralty race in 2022 local and national elections, October 1, 2021. Cong. WES, as he is fondly called by Valenzuelanos, is currently one of the Deputy Speakers of the Lower House, who, as former Chairman of the Committee on Trade and Industries, has introduced legislations in economic reforms.

Nagsumite ng kaniyang Certificate of Candidacy si Cong. WES Gatchalian sa lokal na opisina ng COMELEC sa Valenzuela City, Oktubre 1, 2021, upang opisyal na tumakbo bilang alkalde ng Lungsod ng Valenzuela sa 2022 local and national elections.

