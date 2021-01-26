Tulong pinansiyal hiling ng pamilya: Juan dela Cruz member Wally tinamaan ng COVID-19

Ang anak ng Pinoy rock icon na si Wally Gonzalez ng bandang Juan dela Cruz ay humihingi ng financial support para sa kanyang ama na na-stroke at na-diagnose na may COVID-19.

Heto ang post ni John Gonzalez sa Facebook:

“Last week, my dad Wally Gonzalez suffered a mild stroke that rendered him extremely weak and unable to move on his own power. He is currently confined at Perpetual Help Hospital in Las Piñas and his initial findings saw an onset of pneumonia as well to go with the stroke. He is also a diabetic.

“I am launching this online fundraiser to help ease the medical expenses that have so far been incurred and will be entailed as long as he still isn’t well enough to be discharged. He has been confined since Wednesday, January 20, and the costs have already ballooned to an extent that it had already eaten up what budget we set aside for it.”

Noong January 24 ay nag-test positive si Wally for COVID-19.

“The pneumonia I mentioned was a part of it. He is advised to stay one more week since the treatment for Remdesivir takes that long. We are hoping by his next test, he turns negative so he can finally be discharged, or released to a more budget-friendly room. The treatment is very expensive,” dagdag pa ni John.

Co-founder si Wally Gonzalez ng Juan de la Cruz in 1968 kasama ang drummer na si Edmund “Bosyo” Fortuno.

On lead guitar si Wally at ang iba pang members ng band ay sina Sandy Tagarro (bass guitar and vocals), Bing Labrador (keyboards), and Alex Cruz (saxophone and flute).

Ang debut album nila ay Up in Arms in 1971. Hindi ito naging big hit pero isa na itong collector’s item dahil hindi ito na re-issue at ilang orlginal copies lang ang lumabas.

Ang mga naging hit songs ng Juan de la Cruz ay “Himig Natin,” “Balong Malalim,” “Titser’s Enemy No. 1,” “Beep, Beep,” and “No Touch.” (Ruel Mendoza)