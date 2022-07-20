Tulfo binira ng senador: 4Ps pondo pang-ayuda, ‘di pabuya

Hindi sang-ayon si Senador Aquilino ‘Koko’ Pimentel sa plano ng Department of Welfare and Development (DSWD) na magbigay ng reward o pabuya na makakapagbigay ng hindi ‘underserving’ na pamilya sa listahan ng mga benepisaryo ng Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

Ayon kay Pimentel, hindi naman kailangan gawin ito at lalo lang ninipis ang pondo sa 4Ps.

“My problem from what I have been reading from DSWD is the plan to give out informers rewards. That is very unnecessary and will lead to the lessening of the funds for the poor some of which will go instead to informers,” reaksiyon ni Pimentel.

Sabi niya, papel umano ng DSWD bilang program implementor ng 4Ps na i-validate ang listahan ng mga benepisaryo ng program.

“Beneficiaries receives typically P1,2000 to P1,4000. Now the proposal is to give the informer per verified info. Money for the poor goes to informer and these informers has become to convoluted, too topsy turvy, we lose focus on the real purpose of the 4Ps program,” sabi ni Pimentel.

“Hindi po iyan ang source of rewards. Tulong po ‘yan sa mahihirap. Nagtiwala ang gov’t sa DSWD na kaya nila ma-identify ang tamang beneficiaries na gamit ang sarili nilang talino sipag, tiyaga at organization,” saad pa niya.

Noong Lunes, inihayag ni Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo na balak niyang magbigay ng P1,000 cash reward sa makakapagturo ng mga hindi karapat-dapat na pamilya na nasa listahan ng benepisaryo ng 4Ps. (Dindo Matining)