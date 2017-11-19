Tugade hinahanapan ng kapalit

Naghahanap na ang isang mambabatas ng kapalit ni Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Arthur Tugade na wala naman diumanong ginagawang aksiyon para tapusin ang problema ng Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Line 3.

“With the dismal performance of the DOTr from congestion to MRT breakdowns, (President Rodrigo) Duterte should now consider a replacement for Secretary Tugade. One that could deliver. Otherwise, we might continue to experience what we are going through right now; MRT fiasco and traffic mess,” sabi ni Magdalo Party-list Rep. Gary Alejano.

Mahigit isang taon na aniya ang nakalipas nang umupo ang administrasyon at alam nito ang mga problemang bumabalot sa operasyon ng MRT-3.

“Now, no more excuses or blame game. Take responsibility for the mistakes and act forthwith. The responsibility of finding solutions to the problem falls squarely on Tugade’s shoulder,” pahayag ng kongresista.

Bukod kay Alejano, inupakan din ni Anakpawis Party-list Rep. Ariel Casilao si Tugade sa hindi maawat na problema ng MRT-3 at sinabing tigilan na ang paghuhugas-kamay.

“Claiming the recent operation incident was a product of supposed sabotage. Then it should push for an in-depth investigation and not used it as an excuse to wash its hands on the continuing MRT operation mess,” pahayag ni Casilao.

Nangako umano ang DOTr na aasikasuhin at aayusin sa loob ng anim na buwan ang operasyon ng MRT-3 subalit hindi ito nangangahulugan na patatagalin pa ang paghihintay ng mga commuter bago maramdaman ang pagbabago sa biyahe nito.

Muling hinamon ng kongresista si Tugade at iba pang opisyal ng DOTr na kapag hindi naayos ang operasyon ng MRT-3 sa loob ng anim na buwan ay mas mabuti pang magbitiw na lamang sila sa puwesto.

“They should resign so that President (Rodrigo) Duterte should look for other officials that are up to the task to help the MRT operation back on track for the welfare of the commu­ters,” pagdidiin ni Casilao.