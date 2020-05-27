Una sa Balita


Trump nabanas sa Twitter fact-check

Inakusahan ni United States President Donald Trump ang Twitter na nakikialam sa eleksyon makaraang ihayag ng nasabing social media platform na dalawa sa tweet ng pangulo ay hindi suportado ng ebidensya.

“@Twitter is now interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election,” he tweeted after the move targeting his statements on mail-in ballots, adding “Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen!” ayon kay Trump.

Nag-ugat ito sa tweet ni Trump hinggil sa mail-in voting na hahantong diumano sa electoral fraud. Bahagi ng post ng pangulo, “There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone.”

Nilagyan naman ito ng Twitter ng link na nagsaad ng ‘Get the facts about mail-in ballots’.

Wala umanong patunay na ang mga mail-in ballot ay hahantong sa daayan sa eleksyon kaya maituturing na peke ang claim ng pangulo.

