Trillanes itinanggi na inuudlot ang PH visit ni Trump

Aminado si Senador Antonio Trillanes sa ibinulgar ng Malakanyang na nasa United States of America siya ngayon at nag-ikot siya sa mga opisyal doon.

Pero mariing itinanggi na misyon nya roon na pigilan si US President Donald Trump na bumisita sa Pilipinas.

Nakatakdang dumalo si Trump sa ika-31 pulong ng Association of SouthEast Asian Nations (ASEAN) sa Nobyembre.

Ayon kay Trillanes, matagal na pinaplano ang pagbisita ng pangulo ng America at hindi iyon basta mapipigil ng isang senador lamang ng Pilipinas.

“To be clear, I did not try to stop the state visit of Pres. Trump since these things are carefully planned and cannot be stopped on the mere say so of a Philippine senator,” diin ni Trillanes.

Nakipag-usap umano siya sa ilang senior official ng US government kabilang si US Senator Marco Rubio.

Gaya ng sinabi sa twitter account ni Rubio, sinabi ni Trillanes nap nag usapan nila ang pagpapalakas ng RP-US relations, ang katiwalian at human rights situation sa Pilipinas.

Tiniyak naman ng senador na katotohanan lang kaniyang ibinahaging impormasyon sa US officials at ang kapakanan ng bansa ang kaniyang isinulong.

“Unlike the officials of the Duterte administration, I presented only factual information. Besides, you cannot fool the US government, they know what’s happening in our country,” ani Trillanes.

“Be assured that I pushed for the interest of our country. But let me emphasize that the interests of our country are not necessarily the same as the interests of Mr. Duterte,” dagdag nito.