Trillanes inupakan ng iba pang senador

Bagama’t walang partikular na tinukoy, pu­malag na rin ang iba pang senador sa binitawang akusasyon laban sa kanila ng kasamahang si Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV na nagmistula nang “coward” at “puppet” ng administrasyong Duterte ang Mataas na Kapulu­ngan ng Kongreso.

Pinakakasuhan ni Sen. JV Ejercito sa Senate committee on ethics si Trillanes dahil sa aniya’y “disrespectful and unparliamentary” ang mga sinabi nito laban sa mga kapwa senador.

“Maybe it is high time that we refer to the Senate ethics committee Sen. Trillanes’ actions since he is becoming damaging to the institution, and becoming destructive to the country,” giit ni Ejercito sa isang statement.

Binanggit pa nito na kung may problema si Trillanes sa kanyang mga kasamahan sa Senado, idinaan dapat niya ito sa tamang paraan.

Kinasahan naman ni Trillanes ang banta sa kanya ni Ejercito na kasuhan sa Senate ethics committee.

“I would welcome any ethics complaint filed against me in the Senate. But here’s the thing, if Sen. Ejercito believes that my statement that the Senate is becoming a lapdog of the Duterte administration is highly offensive yet sees nothing wrong with Duterte’s rape comments to the soldiers, then we really have a problem,” ani Trillanes.

Giit naman ni Sen. Richard Gordon, kung may problema sa kanila si Trillanes dapat sabihin nito ng maayos at hindi magdadakdak at magbitiw ng salitang nakakasama sa kanyang mga kasamahan.

“If he has a problem, he should say it properly, otherwise other senators would react in a very negative way and he will be the loser. He is already a loser. I’m very disappointed,” ayon kay Gordon.

Ayaw namang patulan ni Senate Majority Leader Vicente “Tito” Sotto III si Trillanes. “I do not know his reasons for saying that. He should be careful in calling us names. Hindi ko siya papatulan sa ngayon,” ani Sotto.

Sa tanong kung maaaring sampahan ng ethics complaint si Trillanes, sinabi ni Sotto na maaari naman itong gawin ng komite bilang “motu propio” (sariling pagkukusa) ngunit mas mainam pa ring may maghahain ng reklamo.