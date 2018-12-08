Trillanes biyaheng Davao City para magpiyansa sa libel case ni Pulong

HANDANG sumuko at magpaaresto si Senador Antonio Trillanes IV kaugnay ng libel case nito na isinampa ni da­ting Davao City Vice Ma­yor Paolo ­‘Pulong’ Duterte.

Ito ang naging pahayag ni Trillanes kasunod ng paglalabas ng warrant of arrest ng Davao Regional Trial Court (RTC) kaugnay sa kasong libelo na inihain ng anak ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte.

Ayon kay Trillanes, handa itong magpaaresto at sumuko sa Phili­ppine National Police (PNP). Sa katunayan ay plano na nitong maki­pag-ugnayan kay Natio­nal Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Director Guillermo Eleazar para sa kanyang pagsuko.

“Baliktad ang hustisya sa gobyerno ni Duterte. Ang mga mandarambong ay pinalaya na. Ang mga kritiko naman ay gagawan ng kaso para pilit na maikulong. Regardless, I will face this. I was planning to coordinate with NCRPO chief Director Elea­zar once the warrant is available, so that I could turn myself in voluntarily,” saad ni Trillanes.

Subalit iginiit ng kanyang mga abogado na base sa circular order ng Department of Justice (DOJ) at ayon na rin sa Article VI, Section 11 ng Konstitusyon, ay hindi maaaring isilbi kapag Biyernes, weekend, at holiday ang warrant of arrest para sa mga kasong tulad ng libelo na may parusang hindi bababa sa 6 na taong pagkakulong habang patuloy ang sesyon ng Kongreso.

“I was informed by my lawyers that the service of warrants of arrests for minor cases like libel on Fridays, weekends and holidays is prohibited per exis­ting DOJ circular and that under Article VI, Section 11 of the Constitution, as a member of Congress, I am privileged from being arrested in cases pu­nishable by less than six (6) years imprisonment while Congress is in ­session,” dagdag pa nito.

Dahil dito, sinabi ni Trillanes na haharap na lamang ito sa Davao court sa darating na Lunes upang maghain ng kanyang piyansa.