Travis kampeon

PINAGHARIAN ni Ivan Travis Cu ang under-12 boys section ng 2021 National Age Group Hybrid Chess Championships Grand Finals na ginanap via online.

Tumapos ang 12-year-old na si Cu ng 8.5 points mula sa 8 wins, one draw at two losses sa event na ipinatupad ang classical time control at single round-robin format na inorganisa ng National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP) sa pakikipagtulungan ng Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) sa pamumuno ni chairman William “Butch” Ramirez at ng Philippine Olympic Committee.

Nagkaroon ng three-way tie sa first kasama sina James Tuanda at Arena Grandmaster Christian Gian Karlo Arca subalit matapos ipatupad ang tie break points ay hinirang na kampeon si Cu.

Mga naging biktima ni Cu sina Paulo Efren Castino sa first round, Gabriel Ryan Paradero sa fifth round, Keith Adriane Ilar sa sixth round, Nathan Maligaya sa seventh round, David Sean Romualdez sa eighth round, James Tuanda sa ninth round, Jeroniel Perez sa 10th round at Andrei Ainsley Dolorosa sa 11th at final round. (Elech Dawa)