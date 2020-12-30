Travel ban sa mga bansang may bagong COVID ipatupad agad- Rep. Robes

UMAPELA si San Jose Del Monte City Rep. Florida “Rida” Robes sa Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on New and Emerging Diseases na irekomenda ang pagbabawal sa pagbyahe patungong Pilipinas ng mga magmumula sa mga bansang may bagong variant ng Covid-19.

Sa kanyang pahayag, sinabi ni Robes na hindi na dapat pang hintayin na magkaroon ng lokal na paghahatid ng bagong virus sa mga apektadong bansa bago pa man higpitan ang pagbyahe sa Pilipinas dahil baka hindi na makontrol ang pagkalat ng bagong virus.

“I also appeal to our IATF to recommend travel ban on countries with cases of the new Covid-19 variant which is known to be more contagious. We need to implement all measures to prevent it from coming into our shores because it will definitely be more difficult to control it when it enters our country,” pahayag ni Robes.

Aminado si Robes na dagok na naman isa ekonomiya ang pagbabawal na makapasok sa bansa ang ibang byahero pero dapat na gawing prayoridad ang kalusugan ng mga mamamayan.

“It is better to err on the side of the caution. Let us ensure that we have implemented all necessary measures to protect the lives of our countrymen,” dagdag pa ni Robes.

Nagpahayag din ng suporta ang mambabatas sa desisyon ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na bawiin ang pagpapatupad ng “face-to-face classes” sa mga lugar na mababa ang panganibng COVID-19.

Nakatakda na sana itong ipatupad sa Enero.

“I fully support President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to maintain online classes in low risk areas in view of the new strain of Covid-19. While children’s have generally milder cases of Covid-19, the health of our children should be our top priority. We cannot risk their health especially at this time when a new variant of the virus is threatening us,” pahayag pa ni Rep. Robes.