Transgender pinasilip ang alindog sa Sports Illustrated

Sa kauna-unahang pagkakataon ay magpi-feature ang Sports Illustrated ng isang kilalang transgender model para sa kanilang taunang swimsuit issue.

Sa Instagram post ni Valentina Sampalo, siya’y nagpasalamat sa pagsama bilang isa sa mga modelo ng SI, kung saan ginawaran din siya bilang 2020 Rookie of the Year.

“I am excited and honored to be part of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue,” saad sa post ni Valentina. “The team at SI has created yet another groundbreaking issue by bringing together a diverse set of multitalented, beautiful women in a creative and dignified way.”

Hindi madali ang pinagdaanan ng 23-anyos na Brazilian, kinwento na bagama’t namumutiktik sa kagandahan ang kanilang bansa ay ito ang may pinakamataas ng kaso ng murder at krimen sa mga trans community sa buong mundo.

“Being trans usually means facing closed doors to peoples’ hearts and minds,” ayon pa kay Valentina. “We face snickers, insults, fearful reactions and physical violations just for existing. Our options for growing up in a loving and accepting family, having a fruitful experience at school or finding dignified work are unimaginably limited and challenging.”

Bukod sa pagsama sa SI, naging parte na rin si Valentina ng Victoria Secret kung saan siya ang unang trans model para sa sikat na lingerie brand, at naging kauna-unahang transgender sa cover ng Vogue.