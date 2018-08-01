TRAIN 2 prayoridad ni SGMA

PRAYORIDAD ng Kamara sa ilalim ng pamumuno ni Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo ang pa­ngalawang package ng Tax Reform for Acce­leration and Inclusion o TRAIN 2.

‘Yes’ ang naging tugon ni SGMA nang usisain ito ng mga mamamahayag kahapon kung magiging prayoridad ng Kamara sa ilalim ng kanyang pamumuno ang TRAIN 2.

Ayon kay SGMA, ang TRAIN 2 ay kasama sa binanggit na legislative agenda ni Pangulong Rod­rigo Duterte sa pa­ngatlong State of the Nation Address (SONA) nito.

“…remember in the SONA of Pres. Duterte, it’s there. So, I said in my very short statement upon assumption, the first and foremost job as (House) Spea­ker is to carry out the legislative agenda of President Duterte,” sabi ni SGMA.

Hindi naman idine­talye ni SGMA kung kailan maya­yari ang panukala.

“I don’t want to be very explicit about the timeline but it’s a prio­rity,” dagdag nito.

Sa ilalim ng TRAIN 2 ay isinusulong ng administrasyong Duterte na maibaba ang corporate income tax sa 25 porsi­yento mula sa kasaluku­yang 30 porsiyento.

“It’s not for TRAIN 2 remember, because TRAIN 2 is misleading. Because it is going to be corporate incentives reform,” paglilinaw ni SGMA.

Kahapon ay tina­lakay ng House committee on ways and means ang TRAIN 2.

Kaugnay nito, klinaro rin ni Deputy Speaker at Batangas Rep. Raneo Abu na ang TRAIN 2 ay hindi isang tax measure.

“It is a corrective measure to address redundant incentives (57%) given to firms which fixed income earners are in a way subsidizing. We believe that we support infant industries but it should be time bound,” paliwanag ni Abu.

Sa pamamagitan nito ay ibababa aniya ang corporate income tax pero tatanggalin na ang mga incentive ng mga kompanya na matagal nang nakinabang sa ipinagkakaloob ng gobyerno pero wala namang input sa export at labor.

“Our corporate income tax rate is the highest­ in ASEAN countries. We are pro investors. This rationalization is different from TRAIN 1… 43% of the total firms will continue get incentives. These are not redundant (57%). We will rationalize the tax incentives by making one set of incentives. Unlike now that 14 Investment Promotion Agencies and BOI (Board of Investments) give different set of tax incentives,” dagdag na paliwanag ni Abu.