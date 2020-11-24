Trade kay Wall tsismis lang

NILINAW ni Washington Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard na hindi nag-request si John Wall ng trade at mananatili ito sa kanilang bakuran sa 2020-2021 NBA season.

Lumabas ang balita nakaraan na nais ni All-Star guard Wall na ma-trade ayon sa report ni Shams Charania ng The Athletics, pero sinalto ng GM ng Washington ang balita.

“No, he didn’t request [a trade],” saad ni Sheppard sa ESPN. “John and I talk pretty much once every other day. And [I’ve] been to many of his workouts throughout the summer.”

Sinabi pa ni Sheppard na nagkakasundo at sila ni Wall sa mga pag-uusap nila.

“We have always been on the same page, same wavelength … There’s no issues with John and I. There’s no issues with John and the Wizards. There’s no issue with anybody.” ani Sheppard.

Nag-ugat ang issue nang maghayag si Russell Westbrook na gusto nitong maalis sa Houston at umugong ang swap sa kanila ni Wall.

“I’ve seen enough of him the last two years and certainly this summer to know that he’s gotten his explosiveness back,” pagtatapat ni Sheppard. “He’s very comfortable from 3 now and that is something that I think will be a huge weapon for us moving forward.” (Elech Dawa)