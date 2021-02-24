Trade kay Porzingis fake news – Cuban

ITINANGGI ni Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban ang mga usapan na pag-trade ng koponan kay big man Kristaps Porzingis.

Naging matunog ang trade rumor para sa 7-foot-3 big man matapos umanong lumapit ang Mavericks sa Golden State Warriors para sa interes na trade deal.

“It’s not accurate,” diin ni Cuban kay The Dallas Morning News reporter Brad Townsend.

“We have not discussed him in a trade at all. Has not happened.”

“By the way, we are not happy that there is a supposed Western Conference executive ripping on one of our players,” lahad pa ni Cuban.

“There is no trade discussion. I think they just used it as a way to put out there what they think of KP.”

Ngayong season, may average si Porzingis na 20.5 points, 8.2 rebounds at 1.3 assists per game. (JAToralba)