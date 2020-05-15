Trade agreement ng US, China balak tapusin ni Trump

Nagpahiwatig si United States President Donald Trump sa pagkasira pa ng kanilang relasyon ng China, makaraang ianunsyo na wala umano itong interes na kausapin si President Xi Jinping, at sinabi pang maaari nitong wakasan ang ugnayan sa ikalawang may pinakamalaking ekonomiya sa buong mundo.

Sinabi ni Trump sa isang panayam na disappointed ito sa pagkabigo ng China na mapigil ang coronavirus.

“They should have never let this happen. So I make a great trade deal and now I say this doesn’t feel the same to me. The ink was barely dry and the plague came over. And it doesn’t feel the same to me,” ani Trump.

Dagdag niya, “We could do things. We could cut off the whole relationship… Now, if you did, what would happen? You’d save US$500 billion.”