Trabaho sa mga Pinoy delikado sa wala pagpasar sa 2019 budget – Diokno

Delikado nga daghan ang mawagtangan ug trabaho at makasinati grabing kalisud kung dili mapasar ang nag-ung-ung nga 2019 proposed national budget sa Kongreso.

Matud ni Department of Budget and Management Secretary Benjamin Diokno nga bisan mitugot si Presidente Rodrigo Duterte nga gamiton una ang re-enacted budget sa unang quarter sa tuig , hindi matud niya nga dili apil niini ang capital spending

Tungod niini matud ni Diokno nga angayang unahon sa mga mag babalaod ang pagpasar sa proposed budget sa higayun mobalik na ang sesyon sa Kongreso sa January 14 aron mahimong minimal ang negatibong epekto sa re-enacted budget sa ekonomiya.

“The sooner Congress act on the new budget, the lower the negative impact of a re-enacted one on the economy. Since the capital spending is not re-enacted public capital formation will suffer leading to loss of jobs and deeper poverty,” matud ni Diokno.

Naglaum ang kalihim nga makapahuway ug maayo ang mga magbabalaod sa ilang pagbalik sa Kongreso aron aron masang-at ang 2019 proposed national budget.

“The Senators appear exhausted. They requested a break. Congress will resume on Jan 14. Hopefully, the legislators will be fully reinvigorated by then and will act swiftly for the enactment of the 2019 budget,” dugang pa ni Diokno.