Towns nabulaga sa sinibak na boss

MUKHANG nabulaga si Minnesota star Karl-Anthony Towns nang malaman ang balita na sinibak ng Timberwolves si team executive Gersson Rosas.

“Today, the Minnesota Timberwolves parted ways with President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas. As an organization, we remain committed to building a winning team that our fans and city can be proud of,” anang statement mula kay team owner Glen Taylor.

Marami ang nasorpresa sa sibakan, dumating walang isang linggo bago umpisahan ang training camp at matapos buuin ni Rosas ang roster.

Nagulat din ang mukha ng prangkisa na si Towns.

“wtf…” simpleng tweet ni KAT nang pumutok ang balita.

Ayon kay Mike Max ng WCCO, sinipa si Rosas dahil pasimuno raw ito ng toxic workplace culture at may “inappropriate relationship” sa organisasyon.

“One other employee of the team also left abruptly Wednesday,” ulat ni Max. (VE)