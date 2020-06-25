Tourist police ikakalat sa mga sakop ng MGCQ
Inatasan ni Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Archie Francisco Gamboa si PNP Directorate for Operations director Police Major Gen. Emmanuel Licup na i-reactivate ang tourist police sa mga lugar na nasa ilalim ng modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ).
Ayon kay Gamboa, kailangan ng presensya ng tourist police para ipatupad ang health protocols sa mga tourist destinations na binuksan sa ilalim ng MGCQ.
Ito’y matapos pahintulutan ni Department of Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat ang domestic tourism sa mga lugar na nasa MGCQ sa kondisyon na mahigpit na ipatutupad ang health protocols para maiwasan ang pagkalat ng COVID-19. (Edwin Balasa)