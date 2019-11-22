Total ban sa karneng baboy sa Antique, gisugyot

Total ban sa karneng baboy sa Antique, gisugyotBy Jess Campos
Mihangyo ang Provincial Veterinary (ProVet) Office sa Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) nga ipatuman ang total ban sa Antique sa swine, pork, pork products ug by-products nga naghikan sa Luzon ug uban pang nasud nga adunay kaso sa African Swine Fever (ASF).
Matud ni Antique ProVet chief, Dr. Romeo Magdato, tutal nag-isyu na si Governor Rhodora Cadiao og Executive Order No. 139 nga nagptuman sa total ban busa hiawhag nila sa DTI nga ilakip kini sa ilang weekly monitoring.
Nag-request na usab sila nga ilakip ang tanang 18 ka municipal police station sa lalawigan sa mga checkpoint sa mga transport sa swine, pork, pork products ug by-products nga gikan sa Luzon at ASF-affected countries.