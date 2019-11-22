Una sa Balita


Total ban sa karneng baboy sa Antique, gisugyot

By
0 74

Mihangyo ang Provincial Veterinary (ProVet) Office sa Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) nga ipatuman ang total ban sa Antique sa swine, pork, pork products ug by-products nga naghikan sa Luzon ug uban pang nasud nga adunay kaso sa African Swine Fever (ASF).

Matud ni Antique ProVet chief, Dr. Romeo Magdato, tutal nag-isyu na si Governor Rhodora Cadiao og Executive Order No. 139 nga nagptuman sa total ban busa hiawhag nila sa DTI nga ilakip kini sa ilang weekly monitoring.

Related Posts

Tinun-an nga gi recruit aron mahimong NPA, naluwas

Nadunlan sa biskuwit , 5 anyos nga bata patay

P5M nga fuel sunugon lang sa P50M nga kaldetong bulawan…

Nag-request na usab sila nga ilakip ang tanang 18 ka municipal police station sa lalawigan sa mga checkpoint sa mga transport sa swine, pork, pork products ug by-products nga gikan sa Luzon at ASF-affected countries.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy