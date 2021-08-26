Top 6! Clark airport bumida disenyo sa buong mundo

Kabilang ang Clark International Airport (CIA) new terminal building sa mga finalist ng 2021 World Selection ng Prix Versailles Architecture at Design Awards.

Ang bagong disenyo ng passenger terminal ay napabilang nitong Hulyo sa top six finalist ng Airport Category ng Prix Awards para sa mga innovative quality nito, creativity, at disenyong kaugnay sa kultura ng bansa.

“This nomination is a recognition of the outstanding qualities of Clark International Airport – even with the fluidity of its state of art technology, this Airport reflects a deep sense of place as it takes inspiration from the natural formations and surrounding landscape,” ani Bi Yong Chungunco, Chief Executive Officer ng Luzon International Premiere Airport Development Corp (LIPAD), ang consortium na umaasikaso sa operasyon at maintennace ng nasabing Paliparan.

Sinaad pa ng LIPAD official ang papel ng Populous, na siyang lead interior designer at retail planner ng bagong terminal, sa pagtitiyak na ang kulturang Pilipino ay lulutang sa disenyo ng terminal.

“Passenger experience was at the heart of this design. We believe the Philippines will be proud of Clark International Airport which draws on the energy of the local people and the environment as inspiration for the interior design and key feature installations throughout the terminal’s event spaces,” banggit naman ng arkitekto ng Populous na si Ben Dawson.

Dagdag ni Chungunco, bukod sa modernong disenyo ay meron ding OFW lounge, mga walk-through commercial space, mga gender-neutral toilet at elevator at escalator sa bawat boarding gate itong airport.

Kayang magsilbi ng CIA sa walong milyong pasahero kada taon.

Samantala, makikipagkompetensya sa Prix Versailles ang CIA New Terminal Building sa Berlin Brandenburg Airport Willy Brandt ng Germany, Athens International Airport ng Greece, South Wing Hazrat Sultan International Airport ng Kazakhstan, New Ply­mouth Airport ng New Zealand, at LaGuardia Airport Terminal B ng New York.

Malalaman kung sino ang nagwagi sa Nobyembre. (Kiko Cueto)