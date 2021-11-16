Abante Online
Tony nagpiyansa

Nakapagpiyansa na si Tony Labrusca pagkatapos siyang kasuhan for aggravated acts of lasciviousness ng Makati Office of the City Prosecutor.

Sa kanyang statement to ABS-CBN News, Labrusca’s counsel Joji Alonso affirmed that Labrusca is innocent of the acts of lasciviousness charge.

“We sustain that Mr. Labrusca is innocent, and we shall remain steadfast in vindicating his name. To protect our client’s rights, we filed a Motion for Reconsideration questioning the credence of said ruling. Mr. Labrusca has posted bail, as well. We firmly stand that other than complainant’s unfounded assertions, there is utter lack of evidence to support her accusations against our client.” (Ruel Mendoza)

