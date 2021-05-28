Tony ididiin ng negosyante sa ‘Act of Lasciviousness’

Mukhang matutuloy ang pagsampa ng demanda ng businessman na si Drake Dustin Ibay sa aktor na si Tony Labrusca. Act of Lasciviousness ang ikakaso ni Ibay kay Labrusca dahil sa ginawang gulo ng aktor sa birthday party ng kanyang kapatid na babae sa Makati noong nakaraang January 16, 2021.

Sa naturang house party, may sinakal diumano si Tony na kapatid na lalake ni Ibay na ngayon ay pinasisinungalinan ng aktor at ng ina nitong si Angel Jones.

Si Drake ay may-ari ng jewelry brand na ginagamit sa fashion shoots ng celebrities at ng ibang beauty queen.

Sa social media nilabas ni Ibay kamakailan ang diumano’y “violent behavior” ni Tony sa baganap na party. Deleted na ang mga pinost ni Ibay sa Instagram pero may mga nakapag-screenshot nito.

Bukod daw sa pananakal daw ni Tony, meron pa raw itong hinubaran na female guest sa party.

“That night. Tony choked my brother out of nowhere. Tony said ganon daw talaga siya biglang pumipitik. Earlier prior to that hinila at hinubaran niya friend ko exposing her boobs in front of many people.

“(So Angel, if you were bantay with Tony the whole time like you said in your texts then you saw this happened correct!? You allowed it).

“The following day, Angel Jones sent a lengthy message twisting the story. Saying they were the victims. Actually we were letting it go thinking about it like a friendly fight in a club. But our lawyers were good and advised us to do all the medico legals etc. because the message was fishy.

“So after we did all those necessary work and gathered all the videos which captured all that transpired that night to prove this opportunist woman wrong, the tone changed, and asked to invite us for dinner because “misunderstand” daw. class act.”

Mapapatunayan daw ni Drake na marami ang saksi sa pananakit umano ni Tony sa kapatid niya, at pati na sa inasal ng aktor sa isang female guest sa party.

“I talked to everyone and they really saw Tony choked my brother and pushed him back sa wall hence my little brother being so defensive. He’s not the type to cause any trouble especially it’s our little sister’s birthday also. They were near the stairs about to go up my room.

“Prior to that Tony also made hubad Nadine, and she didn’t have a bra on. That’s why he and her boyfriend left na. But I talked to them already and just told Tony was really drunk.”

Tahimik sa ngayon ang kampo ni Tony at ng ina nitong si Angel Jones. (Ruel Mendoza)