Toni, Alex negosyo nilangaw

Mula sa tweet ng isang former PCOO asec ang nakapansin na sa milk tea na pagmamay-ari ng magkapatid na sina Toni at Alex Gonzaga, wala na raw ang standee ng dalawa.

Tweet niya, “Just noticed that the Happy Cup store near our place removed the Toni and Alex Gonzaga standee outside the store. Given that our street and our city is mostly pink, I say good move.

“Still won’t buy from them though.”

May nagtanong na netizen sa former PCOO Asec na hindi raw ba form of “canceling” ang ginagawa na pati ang business ng mga ito ay apektado o hindi na tatanggkilikin dahil sa choice of politician nila.

Sinagot ito na, “I guess you can say that. For me though, it’s holding them accountable. If you support people who spread lies, then I will exercise my right to patronize other establishments.”

Sa isang banda, mukhang maganda rin na mabasa nina Toni at Alex ang mga nabasa naman naming comments ng iba pang netizen sa thread na ‘yun sa Twitter, hindi na connected sa election related na naging experience raw nila sa milk tea business nila. (Rose Garcia)