Tom, Gaga sanib puwersa sa ‘Top Gun’

Natupad ang collaboration nina Tom Cruise at Lady Gaga dahil ang huli ang umawit ng theme song ng bagong pelikula ng una, ang Top Gun: Maverick.

‘Hold my Hand’ ang title ng theme song at ang ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ ang kauna-unahang pelikula ni Tom pagkaraan ng dalawang taon gawa ng pandemic. Ito ang sequel ng 1986 film ni Tom na Top Gun.

“I called her… We shot most of the film and we had Lorne Balfe to produce the score, we had Hans Zimmer… There was a door that we were trying to open musically… We were searching for a long period of time… She composed the score… She sent the song over… The moment we heard it was just, here’s this artist, we are in England, and she is all the way over in America. It was almost as if she was talking to us… It was perfect.

“I called her and I said, ‘Your story, this story, how it comes together, it became the heartbeat of the score. I went to Vegas to thank her… and then I was going to come back and see her jazz show, then the pandemic hit… The next live show I was able to see was her jazz show, two years… It was a moment of celebration for us… Our film together… The story of how her score is laid in, to just build in that moment — I feel grateful,” sabi ni Tom. (Ruel Mendoza)