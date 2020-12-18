Tom Cruise minura mga staff na lumabag sa safety protocols

Seryoso ang Hollywood actor-producer na si Tom Cruise sa pagsunod sa COVID-19 safety and health protocols sa set ng pelikulang ginagawa niya na Mission: Impossible 7.

Kaya hindi masisisi si Cruise kung tumalak ito sa kanyang crew members na lumalabag sa safety protocols dahil ang trabaho at buhay ng maraming tao ang malalagay sa alanganin.

Nilabas ng The Sun ang isang recorded audio na pinagmumura ni Cruise ang 50 production crew people dahil naging careless ang mga ito sa pagsunod sa safety and health protocols sa set.

Nakita raw kasi ng aktor ang dalawang crew members na halos magkadikit sa kanilang set sa Warner Bros. Studio in London.

Heto ang laman ng recorded audio ni Cruise:

“They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. I’m on the phone with every f**king studio at night, insurance companies, producers… They are looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf**kers!

“If I see you do it again, you’re f**king gone. And if anyone on this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f***ing do it again. That’s it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f**king homes because our industry is shut down!

“So I am sorry I am beyond your apologies. I have told you and now I want it and if you do it you’re out! We are not shutting this f**king movie down. Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f**king gone!”

Nag-shut down ang production ng Mission: Impossible 7 sa Italy nang magkaroon ng outbreak ng COVID-19 doon last February. 12 people sa production ang nag-test positive.

Nag-resume ang shooting noong September at pinaalahanan parati ng aktor ang kanyang production crew na sumunod sa safety and health protocols dahil kung may mag-positive sa kanila, automatic na isa-shutdown ulit ang shooting nila. (Ruel Mendoza)