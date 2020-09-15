Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.

Tolentino kakasahan nina Aranas, Juico

Sports
By Abante News Online
0 8

Dalawang national sports association (NSA) leader ang lalaban kay incumbent Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham Tolentino para sa pagkapangulo sa halalan sa darating na Nobyembre.

Sila ay sina Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) president Philip Ella Juico at World Archery Philippines Inc. (WAPI) president Jesus Clint Aranas. Si Tolentino ang presidente rin ng Integrated Cycling Federation of the Philippines o PhilCycling.

Related Posts

Iguodala, Kanter aayuda sa tropa

Fajardo nasa radar ang WNBL

Game-fixing masusugpo – Duremdes

Isang POC board member bilang director si Aranas samantalang si Juico ay dating chairman ng Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

Hangad naman ni Tolentino ang isang kumpletong apat na taong termino matapos makuha ang puwesto mula sa nagbitiw sa puwesto na si Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) head Vctorico Vargas. (Lito Oredo)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
In-house Wendys Banner – square

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Mga karerista hirap manaya

Mga fan malakas kay Yap

Tats umapela kay Tolentino

1 of 292