Tolentino kakasahan nina Aranas, Juico

Dalawang national sports association (NSA) leader ang lalaban kay incumbent Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham Tolentino para sa pagkapangulo sa halalan sa darating na Nobyembre.

Sila ay sina Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) president Philip Ella Juico at World Archery Philippines Inc. (WAPI) president Jesus Clint Aranas. Si Tolentino ang presidente rin ng Integrated Cycling Federation of the Philippines o PhilCycling.

Isang POC board member bilang director si Aranas samantalang si Juico ay dating chairman ng Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

Hangad naman ni Tolentino ang isang kumpletong apat na taong termino matapos makuha ang puwesto mula sa nagbitiw sa puwesto na si Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) head Vctorico Vargas. (Lito Oredo)