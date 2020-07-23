Abante Online
Tolentino, iba pa hihirit sa UAAP 83

Sports
By Abante News Online
ONE more chance!

Ganito ang datingan ng mga ‘super senior’ ng UAAP nang pagbigyan silang makalaro ulit sa UAAP Season 83.

