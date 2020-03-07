Tolentino gabay ng mga bagito

Mga laro ngayon: (SM MOA Arena)

10:30am — UP vs UE (women’s)

3:30pm — DLSU vs Ateneo (women’s)

BILANG beterana, ma­laki ang responsibilidad ni Kat Tolentino sa defending champions Ateneo Lady Eagles ngayong UAAP Season 82 women’s volleyball tournament.

Toka rin siya sa paggabay sa kanilang mga rookie player.

“For me, I really believe that my role is to be a leader on the court. And I want to be able to practice my leadership skills just by the way I hold myself not just the way I play but also the way I motivate my teammates,” sey ni Tolentino.

“That’s what my personal goal is right now — Just to be the player that the players around me can look up to and can rely on.”

Isa si Tolentino sa mga inaasahan na mangunguna ngayong­ taon para sa Lady ­Eagles at kampanya nitong back-to-back title.

Sa unang laban ng koponan, winalis agad ng Ateneo ang UP Fighting Maroons 25-13, 25-17, 25-23 nitong Miyerkoles.

“It’s the UAAP and it’s a completely diffe­rent experience, so I’m just grateful to have the opportunity to play again. Same feeling,­ the excitement, the nerves, just happy that we won the first game,” sambit pa ni Tolentino na nagtala ng 15 point sa natu­rang laban. (JAT)