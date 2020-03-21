Tokyo Olympics pinakakansela

HINIKAYAT ng head ng USA Swimming sa US Olympic at Paralympic Committee na hilingin nito ang 12-buwan na postponement ng 2020 Tokyo Games, na naghuhudyat sa unang pagkakahati sa pagitan ng makapangyarihang grupo sa America na nagtatangka na i-maneuver ang US team sa pamamagitan ng coronavirus crisis.

Ito ay matapos na magpadala ng sulat si CEO Tim Hinchey Biyernes sa kanyang counterpart sa USOPC na si Sarah Hirshland na hinihiniling ang panawagan para sa pag-usog sa pagsasagawa ng kada apat na taong torneo.

“Everyone has experienced unimaginable disruptions, mere months before the Olympic Games, which calls into question the authenticity of a level playing field for all,” sabi ni Hinchey.

“Our athletes are under tremendous pressure, stress and anxiety, and their mental health and wellness should be among the highest priorities.”

Ilang oras matapos matanggap ang sulat, itinugon ng USOPC lider ang naging kasagutan ng IOC sa isyu na “that while athlete safety would always be their top priority, it was too soon to employ drastic measures, and that they would press forward with logistical preparations for a July 24 start.”

“The decision about the games doesn’t lie directly with us,” sabi ni USOPC board chair Susanne Lyons.

Ipinadama ni Lyons at Hirshland na wala silang intensiyon na manguna sa postponement issue, na patuloy naman na nagiging usapin sa pagitan ng mga atleta, pati na rin sa mga Olympic leaders at ngayon ay mula sa isa sa mga most high-profile national governing bodies na America. (Lito Oredo)