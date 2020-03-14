Todas, nahawaan ng China virus lumobo

UMABOT na sa 98 indibiduwal ang nagpositibo sa coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), habang umakyat na sa walo ang nasawi sa bansa.

Ito ang kinumpirma kahapon ng Department of Health (DOH) at patuloy umano ang pagberipika sa detalye ng mga bagong karagdagang kaso.

“Now it is our turn to do our part in mitigating the spread of the disease. The DOH earnestly asks for everyone’s cooperation. Our frontline health workers and medical personnel are risking their safety to respond to the needs of the public, all we ask is for you to do your part: practice preventive measures, go on strict home quarantine if you are experiencing mild symptoms, and help halt the spread of fake news.

The success of our measures to contain COVID-19 is hinged on your participation. We will get through this together,” ayon kay Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.

Sinabi pa ni Duque na sa krisis na ito ng bansa, kinakailangan na maging handa, mapagmanman at magkaroon ng pagkakaisa.

Ayon pa sa kalihim, dapat na magkaroon ng kooperasyon ang bawat Pilipino para labanan ang virus.

Kinumpirma rin ni Duque na ang mga health worker ng DOH ay iniuulat na Patients Under Investigation (PUIs) at Persons Under Monitoring (PUMS).

Gayundin, nabatid na ang Philippine Heart Center (PHC) ay nilimitahan na rin ang kanilang serbisyo matapos na ang ilang personnel ay nalantad sa mga nagpositibo sa COVID-19.

Ang PH37 na namatay noong Marso 12 ay in-admit sa PHC at walang history na bumiyahe at close contact sa kumpirmadong may virus.

Hanggang kahapon ng alas-dos ng hapon, may 13 PUIs ang PHC, na ang 12 ay health workers at 1 non-health personnel.

Habang sa Rizal Medical Center sa Pasig ilang health workers na na-expose sa virus ang inaalam ang kondisyon.

“I assure our health workers that you have the full support of the whole Department as we go through this ordeal together. I commend the commitment of our health workers, who amidst the risks they are currently facing, are still ­serving and saving the lives of our kababayans. Our commitment to safeguard the health and well-being of our healthcare workers remains to be our ­priority,” dagdag pa ni Duque. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)