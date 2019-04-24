TNT Boys concert sa California kanselado

Hindi nga natuloy ang concert ng TNT Boys sa Chabot College in Hayward California last April 23. At siyempre, mega-react ang mga nakabili na ng mga tiket.

Ano nga ba ang nangyari?

Heto ang press statement:

“Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, the TNT Boys Listen tour leg at the Chabot College in Hayward, California scheduled for April 23, 2019 will be rescheduled to May 2, 2019.

“All tickets for the April 23, 2019 show will still be valid and transferable to the rescheduled concert date.

“For those unable to attend on the resche­duled date, refunds will be made available at the original point of purchase on or before May 2, 2019.

Please visit MYTFC.com/TNT-Boys-hayward-ca for more info.

“The Los Angeles leg on April 25 and Edmonton leg on April 27 are still on schedule.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this change has caused. The TNT Boys are committed to giving their best at every show. We still hope to see you on May 2 at the Chabot College, Hayward California.

“Thank you for your understanding, love and support for the TNT Boys.

“Sincerely, TFC LIVE, ABS-CBN EVENTS, TNTV.” (Dondon Sermino)