Titser absuwelto sa ‘kill Duterte’ P50M reward

Binasura ng acting provincial prosecutor sa Zambales ang re-filed na kasong kriminal ng National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) laban sa isang public high school teacher na inaresto dahil sa pag-tweet na magbibigay ng P50 milyong reward kapalit ng buhay ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte.

Binahagi ni Atty. Dino de Leon, abogado ng akusadong si Ronnel May, ang resolusyon mula kay Acting City and Provincial Prosecutor Leonardo Santos na nagsasaad ng hindi pagpanig sa NBI dahil sa kawalan ng probable cause.

“While a preliminary investigation is not the occasion of the full and exhaustive display of the complainant’s evidence, there is a need to examine the evidence with care to prevent material damage to a potential accused’s constitutional right to liberty and the guarantees of freedom, fairplay and to protect the state from the burden of unnecessary expenses in prosecuting alleged offenses and holding trials arising from false, fraudulent or groundless charges,” nakasaad sa February 16 ruling.

Una nang nagsampa ng reklamo ang NBI laban kay May ng kasong sedition in relation to cybercrime.

Inaresto si May nang walang warrant sa Zambales at nakulong sa Maynila. Pansamantala itong nakalaya matapos maghain ng piyansang P72,000. (Vick Aquino)