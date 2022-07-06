Tirso Cruz, Mark Lapid, 9 pa nanumpa kay Bongbong

Panibagong batch ng bagong appointees ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. ang nanumpa kahapon sa Malacañang.

Kabilang sa mga kasama sa oath taking ay sina Tirso Cruz III bilang chairperson at chief executive, Film Development Council; Junie Cua, chairman ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office at Antonio Manuel Lagdameo, ambassador and permanent representative of the Philippines to the United Nations.

Ang ibang nanumpang bagong appointees ay sina Mark Lapid bilang chief operating officer ng Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority; Romeo Lumagui, Jr., deputy commissioner for operations, Bureau of Internal Revenue; Juan Revilla, board member, Movie and Television Review and Classification Board; at Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez, na na-retain bilang Philippine ambassador to United States.

Kabilang din sa mga nanumpa kay Pangulong Marcos sina Abdulghani Salapuddin, bilang administrator at chairman ng Southern Philippines Development Authority; Jose Arnulfo Veloso, president and general manager ng Government Service Insurance System; Ramon Zagala, Presidential Security Group commander and senior military assistant; at Amenah Pangandaman, secretary ng Department of Budget and Management. (Aileen Taliping)