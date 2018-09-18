Tinguhang kudeta batok ni GMA, gipanghimakak ni Velasco

Hugot nga gipanghimakak ni Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco nga gitinguha niyang palagputon ug hulipan si Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

Gihimo ni Velasco ang pagklaro human mitumaw ang giingong paghulip sa liderato sa Kamara tungod sa kontrobersiya nga mihamok sa 2019 budget resulta sa giingong alokasyon nga moabot sa P55 bilyon sa ilang gustong distrito sa mga kongresista.

Matud sa mga kongresista, nga wala na sila mahibulong nga nalambigit ang iyang pangalan tu god kay nahitabo kini dihang gikudeta si kanhi Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez.

Apan giklaro ni Velasco, nga dili siya interesado ug wala niya panganduya ang posisyon nga pagka-Speaker.

“I categorically deny any involvement in any plans whatsoever to unseat the Speaker. This also happened before, during the time of the former Speaker, when my name was floated first as a contender for the speakership, or in the alternative, for the post of Majority Leader. As you can see, I didn’t aspire for such positions then, in the same way that i am NOT aspiring for the speakership now,” pamahayag ni Velasco.

Gipaniguro niini nga wala siyay kalabotan sa bisan unsang pagkuha sa posisyon ni GMA ug padayun niya kining ssuportahan.

“I assure Speaker GMA that I am not behind any plot to challenge her leadership, and i wish to put to rest all further rumor-mongering. We are unequivocal in our support for Speaker GMA from day one and oppose attempts to sow disunity and mistrust in the House. We are working hard together to advance the legislative agenda of the 17th Congress and push forward with our duties to the nation,” matud ni Velasco.