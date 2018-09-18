Tinapyas na budget ng DOH ibabalik ni Risa

Ipinangako ni Senadora Risa Hontiveros sa Department of Health (DOH) na ibabalik nito ang tinapyas na budget para sa programang Health Human Resour­ces Deployment (HHRD).

Ayon sa DOH, bumagsak sa P1.2 bilyon ang budget ng DOH para sa programang HHRD na dating P9.6 bilyon.

Sinabi ni Hontiveros sa pagdinig na maaa­ring manganib ang trabaho ng mga 15,000 health worker sa susunod na taon ngayong tinapyasan ng Department of Budget and Management (DBM) ang kanilang panukalang budget para sa 2019.

Iginiit rin ng senadora na maaapektuhan ng pagtapyas ang itinutulak ng Senado na universal healthcare bill.

“This is a massive setback in our goal to provide our people universal health care. A signi­ficantly lower budget for the DOH’s HHRD would mean less doctors, nur­ses, dentists and midwives to be deployed to rural areas and poor communities,” sabi ni Hontiveros.

“Less health workers means less health services. Less health servi­ces means less opportunities for Filipinos to lead healthy lives,” dagdag pa niya.

Ang HHRD ay programa ng DOH na nakatutok sa pag-deploy ng mga health worker sa rural areas at mahihirap na komunidad.