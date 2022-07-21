Tigil o multa! LTO nagbabala vs paggamit ng wang-wang, blinker

INIUTOS ni Land Transportation Office (LTO) Officer-in-Charge at Executive Director Atty. Romeo G. Vera Cruz ang crackdown laban sa mga gumagamit ng wang-wang at blinkers.

Sinabi ni Vera Cruz na mahigpit na ipinagbabawal ng Presidential Decree (PD) No. 96 na nilagdaan ni dating Pangulong Ferdinand E. Marcos noong Enero 13, 1973 ang paggamit ng wang-wang.

“I have ordered the crackdown on the illegal use of wang-wang of government officials, employees, and private citizens. Sirens and blinkers are meant to signal emergency situations. In a democratic state such as ours, ostentatious displays of privilege and power must be stopped. People should be equal before the law,” giit ni Vera Cruz.

Sa ilalim ng LTO Memorandum on Motor cycle Escorts and Unauthorized Use of Sirens and Blinkers, Markers, at iba pa na may petsang Hulyo 23, 1998, sinabi ni Vera Cruz na tanging Pangulo, Vice President, Senate President, Speaker, at Chief Justice

ang maaaring gumamit ng sirens, blinkers, at katulad na mga gamit.

Sinabi ni Vera Cruz na maaari ring ilagay ang nasabing gamit sa mga sasakyan para sa paggamit ng Armed Forces of the Philippines, National Bureau of Investigation, Police Departments, Fire Departments, hospital ambulances, at LTO.

“The law is clear. LTO will apprehend those abusing the privilege, even government officials and employees not included in the exceptions,” babala ni Vera Cruz.

“Motorists unauthorized to use wang-wang and other similar devices should immediately remove these or face the consequences,” payo nito.

Sa ilalim ng Joint Administrative Order No. 2014-01, papatawan ng multang P5,000 at pagkumpiska ng device o gadget ang sinomang hindi hindi awtorisadong gumamit ng mga ito.