Tiger, iba pa sa charity golf

KASAMA ni Tiger Woods ang kapwa golf legend na si Phil Mickelson maging sina American football quarterback Tom Brady at Peyton Manning sa charity golf match sa Mayo.

“The Match: Champions for Charity is coming soon exclusively on TNT. All proceeds will benefit COVID-19 relief,” ayon sa Turner Sports.

Wala pang detalye ng event pero sinasabing magiging two-on-two contest.

“You wouldn’t have a gallery there. You wouldn’t have crowds, but to put that on TV, I think people have been starved for content,” sabi ni Florida Governor Ron DeSanti.

Sina Woods at Mickelson ay dalawa sa pinakadominanteng golfer sa kasaysayan, mayroon si Woods na 15 majors habang lima naman sa huli. (Ferdz Delos Santos)