TIEZA 35 proyekto tatapusin sa 2021

TARGET ng Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) na matapos ang 35 proyekto bago matapos ang taong ito, ayon kay Chief Operating Officer Mark T. Lapid.

“These projects would be of great help to improve the country’s tourism infrastructure and TIEZA will work hard in achieving its goal of completing them this year,” ani Lapid sa isang statement.

Ilan sa mga proyektong inaasahang makuumpleto ngayong 2021 ay ang Phase 2 ng Boracay Wate Drainage na may total bid cost na P778.8 milyon. Ang proyekto ay 57.95% nang kumpleto noong katapusan ng Disyembre 2020.

Tutok rin ang TIEZA para makumpleto ang konstruksiyon ng Sewerage and Waste Water Facility and Boardwalk sa Oriental Mindoro.

Ang ibang listahan ng mga proyekto na inaasahang matatapos ngayong taon ito ay ang rehabilitasyon ng Club Intramuros at Phase 1 ng Assets Rehabilitation Plan sa kahabaan Victoria St. sa Intramuros. Sakop ng proyekto ang architectural, plumbing, electrical at mechanical works.

Posible ding matapos ngayong taon ang kons­truksyon ng Potable Water System sa Banaue, Ifugao gayundin ang Lighthouse Park Development Project sa Batangas.

Ang 35 na proyekto ng TIEZA ay nagkakahalaga ng P1.754 bilyon. (Dindo Matining)