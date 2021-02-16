Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


TIEZA 35 proyekto tatapusin sa 2021

News
By Abante News Online
0 2

TARGET ng Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) na matapos ang 35 proyekto bago matapos ang taong ito, ayon kay Chief Operating Officer Mark T. Lapid.

“These projects would be of great help to improve the country’s tourism infrastructure and TIEZA will work hard in achieving its goal of completing them this year,” ani Lapid sa isang statement.

Ilan sa mga proyektong inaasahang makuumpleto ngayong 2021 ay ang Phase 2 ng Boracay Wate Drainage na may total bid cost na P778.8 milyon. Ang proyekto ay 57.95% nang kumpleto noong katapusan ng Disyembre 2020.

Tutok rin ang TIEZA para makumpleto ang konstruksiyon ng Sewerage and Waste Water Facility and Boardwalk sa Oriental Mindoro.

Related Posts

COVID positive sa NCR, Central Visayas, Caraga sumirit

Bayanihan 3 tinukuran ng 224 cong

DOTr, LTO walang werpa sa MVIS – Poe

SM food to go Banner Ad

Ang ibang listahan ng mga proyekto na inaasahang matatapos ngayong taon ito ay ang rehabilitasyon ng Club Intramuros at Phase 1 ng Assets Rehabilitation Plan sa kahabaan Victoria St. sa Intramuros. Sakop ng proyekto ang architectural, plumbing, electrical at mechanical works.

Posible ding matapos ngayong taon ang kons­truksyon ng Potable Water System sa Banaue, Ifugao gayundin ang Lighthouse Park Development Project sa Batangas.

Ang 35 na proyekto ng TIEZA ay nagkakahalaga ng P1.754 bilyon. (Dindo Matining)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
In-house Wendys Banner – square

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 mayor may isyu; PNP abanger sa aksyon ng DILG

Bukas sinehan hinarang ng mga Metro mayor

COVID bakuna libre buwis, walang bidding lusot sa Kamara

1 of 1,310