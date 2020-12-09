Tiamzon bola, net ang aginaldo

MAGBIBIGAY ng bola at net ng volleyball bilang pamasko si Premier Volleyball League (PVL) star Nicole Tiamzon sa ilang mga komunidad sa Luzon at Visayas.

Ito umano ng magiging huling proyekto ng ‘YSK Outreach ng Spike and Serve Philippines Incorporated’ na pinamumunuan ni Tiamzon ngayong taon.

Panawagan pa ng BanKo Perlas Spiker open hitter, “if meron kayo mga gamit na bola (pero pwede pa gamitin) and if you guys have an extra net na hindi niyo na ginagamit hope you can donate it to us so we can send it to the communities who needs our help esp the victims of the typhoons (coz nawashed-out din even their volleyball equipment)”

Dugtong pa ni Tiamzon, “this will be our Christmas gift to them para if okay na lahat and pwede na ulit maglaro they can use it na agad!”. (JAToralba)