Thurman walang bilib kay Pacman

By Fergus E. Josue, Jr.

WALANG bilib si Keith Thurman kahit napabagsak ni Manny Pacquiao si Lucas Matthysse para nakawin ang WBA regular welterweight title via se­venth-round stoppage noong Hulyo 15, 2018 at noong Enero lang nang madepensahan ang titulo kontra Adrien Broner.

Sa press conference kamakailan sa Gotham Hall sa Manhattan, New York, hindi kumbinsido si Thurman (29-0, 22 KOs) na kaya siyang mapatumba ni Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 KOs) sa paghaharap nila sa Hulyo 20 sa MGM Grand Garden Arena.

“I just don’t see anything that Manny Pacquiao can do in the ring. He’s too small. They say he’s fast. To me, he’s slow. You know? His movements are predictable,” maanghang na pahayag ni Thurman sa balita ng BoxingScene.com.

“This is boxing. He’s comparing me to Oscar De La Hoya. The problem is, when he fought Oscar De La Hoya, Oscar De La Hoya was the old man and he was the young buck. OK? And, you know, he’s used to fighting bigger guys, but he’s not used to fighting bigger, younger, stronger [opponents] and I believe it’s gonna show in the ring.”

Sinabi rin ni Pacquiao sa nasabing press conference na ang laban na ito ay parang laban niya kay Oscar De La Hoya, na kanyang pinabagsak noong Disyembre 2008 sa loob lamang ng walong rounds.