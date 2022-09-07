Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Thomas pipigain ng San Miguel

Sports
By Abante News
0 27

Matapos bawiin ang korona ng Philippine Cup, nakatuon ang San Miguel Beermen sa pangalawang sunod na titulo, ang PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Mapapalaban ang Beermen sa teams na may import hanggang 6-foot-10 limit, plus ang guest team Bay Area Dragons mula East Asia Super League.

Hindi maiwasang tanungin kay coach Leo Austria ang grand slam, trifecta ng tatlong titulo ng season.

“It’s really hard to win a grand slam dahil it will depend on an import,” pakli ng nine-time champion coach, six sa all-Filipino.

Dalawang import-laden tournaments ang kasunod.

Sa midseason conference, ipaparada ng SMB si dating NBA first round pick Thomas Robinson.

“I saw his game in Puerto Rico and South Korea and I think he would be a big help to our team because we have another big man other than June Mar (Fajardo),” dagdag ni Austria.

“We don’t know yet how Robinson will fit in, but as far as his credentials are concerned, he is somebody to rely on.” (Vladi Eduarte)

