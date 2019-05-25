Theresa May mipahibalo sa iyang pagkanaug isip UK Prime Minister

By jess campos

Gikompirmar ni Theresa May ang resignation niya isip British Prime Minister sa Hunyo 7.

Tungod sa iyang announcement, pipila ka Conservative MPs gustp nga hulipan siya.

Matud ni May, giingong dagha g misaway kaniya human siya mapakyas sa pagpatuman sa flagship policy niya nga mopahawa sa European Union sulod sa tulo ka tuig niyang pagdumala apan napaky kini.

“Ever since I first stepped through the door behind me as prime minister I have striven to make the United Kingdom a country that works not just for the privileged few but for everyone, and to honor the result of the referendum. I have done my best to deliver Brexit,” matud ni May.