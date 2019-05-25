Una sa Balita


Theresa May mipahibalo sa iyang pagkanaug isip UK Prime Minister

0 6

By jess campos

Gikompirmar ni Theresa May ang resignation niya isip British Prime Minister sa Hunyo 7.

Related Posts

Andanar: Tulfo kalipikadong mahimong Press Secretary

Nagkainit ang away alang sa pagka House Speaker: Velasco…

DOST chief maoy labing dakung suweldo nga sakop sa gabinete

Tungod sa iyang announcement, pipila ka Conservative MPs gustp nga hulipan siya.

Matud ni May, giingong dagha g misaway kaniya human siya mapakyas sa pagpatuman sa flagship policy niya nga mopahawa sa European Union sulod sa tulo ka tuig niyang pagdumala apan napaky kini.

“Ever since I first stepped through the door behind me as prime minister I have striven to make the United Kingdom a country that works not just for the privileged few but for everyone, and to honor the result of the referendum. I have done my best to deliver Brexit,” matud ni May.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy